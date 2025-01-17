New Madrid Earthquake Dream 01/17/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares with us why the New Madrid Earthquake could happen before June this year. We also see how a revival might be starting in America, especially after the California Fires.
00:00 – Intro
02:44 – Greatest Revival
05:27 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies
07:08 – Governing Gaza
09:36 – New Madrid Earthquake
17:45 – Shane Warren Prophecies
19:23 – Our Sponsors
