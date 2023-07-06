© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3yrs ago 6-7-23 NYC Raw Footage Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Sparks Air Quality Alert for NYC
The NYC Walking Show @TheNYCWalkingShow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIq8s94rIYY
New York City LIVE Manhattan During Hazardous Air Quality - Canadian Wildfires (June 7, 2023)
The NYC Walking Show @TheNYCWalkingShow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVp2YPQfqzw&t
New York City LIVE Manhattan on Saturday (June 10, 2023)