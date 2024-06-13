Putin Vows To Release 'Sickening' Hunter Biden Child Sex Tapes That Will End 'New World Order'

Hunter Biden is a predatory pedophile hiding in plain sight and operating with impunity as the First Son of the United States of America, according to video evidence produced by a Russian investigation personally ordered by Vladimir Putin.

According to the FSB, these tapes will send shockwaves around the world and will change forever the way the public view Western political leaders.

The global elite are responsible for the greatest crimes and deceptions in history, which means the evidence against them is explosive. Given the heinous nature of their crimes, Putin knows he only has to strike once and the New World Order will fold.

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/