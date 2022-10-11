Birth Certificates are not what you think (2018).





The Birth Certificate is the government’s self created document of title for its new “property,” i.e. the deed to the juristic name artificial person whose all-caps name “mirrors” your true name. The Birth Certificate brings the new all caps name into colourable admiralty/maritime law, the same way a ship (and ship of state) is berthed.

When a child is born, the hospital sends the original, not a copy, of the record of live birth to the “State Bureau of Vital Statistics,” sometimes called the “Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services” (HRS). Each STATE is required to supply the UNITED STATES with birth, death, and health statistics. The STATE agency that receives the original record of live birth keeps it and then issues a Birth Certificate in the corrupted, all-caps version of the baby’s true name, i.e. JAMES WILBER SMITH.

cer-tif-i-cate, noun. Middle English certificat, from Middle French, from Medieval Latinceruficatum. from Late Latin, neuter of certificatus, past participle of certificare, to certify, 15th century. Adocument evidencing ownership or debt.