Situation Update, Nov 14, 2022 - Crypto 9/11 under way while Republican leaders stay SILENT about rigged elections

0:00 Intro

1:55 Breaking News

6:35 Elections

24:11 Dr. Pete Chambers

1:16:12 John Perez





- Why the FTX collapse is the "9/11 of crypto"

- Regulators ready to HAMMER all crypto systems they don't control

- The 70% collapse in crypto value (so far) will accelerate to a 95% collapse

- FTX was a digital slush fund to launder Ukraine money to Democrats

- YouTube crypto influencers are about to be massively SUED by victims

- Why the next global reserve currency will be backed by commodities

- Why Republicans are more comfortable LOSING elections than winning

- Why Democrats will stay in power until the total currency collapse

- Interview with Dr. Pete Chambers, Green Beret and US Army Surgeon

- Interview with John Perez, the "Crypto Nostradamus"





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





