A Silicon Slopes Future - Impact Investing Along the Wasatch Range

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This is one of several talks I gave on human capital bond markets, educational technology, poverty management, and our sacred responsibility to protect life from the Davos billionaire's twisted plan to barcode Mother Earth as a planetary computer for profit and social control. It is a companion to this playlist of 17 site visits made during the month of February 2021.https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnNSjVGWqTO4yDcX9eH066rt5v5yYMsnV