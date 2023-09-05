Deforest 70 Million Acres to Save the Planet - plus other demonic Gates projects





Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Bill Gates Demonic Agenda as a FRONT for the NWO

Why would Bill Gates want to defile salt as a eugenics monster.

Electrolyte Balance: Salt helps maintain the balance of electrolytes in the body, which is essential for proper hydration and cell function.

Nerve Function: Sodium ions in salt are crucial for transmitting nerve signals, allowing for communication between nerve cells and muscles.

Muscle Contraction: Sodium ions play a vital role in muscle contraction, facilitating movement and physical activities.

Blood Pressure Regulation: Sodium influences blood volume and vessel constriction, contributing to blood pressure regulation.

pH Balance: Chloride ions help regulate the body's acid-base balance, keeping bodily fluids at a stable pH level.

Digestion: Salt is essential for the production of stomach acid, aiding in the digestion and breakdown of food.

Nutrient Transport: Sodium assists in transporting vital nutrients like glucose and amino acids across cell membranes.

Preservation: Historically, salt has been used as a preservative to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of food.

Flavor Enhancement: Salt enhances the taste of food, making it more palatable and enjoyable.

Hydration: Proper salt intake can help the body retain water and prevent dehydration, especially in hot or physically demanding conditions.

The SMART Grid, a complex network interweaving artificial intelligence and renewable energy sources, is being pushed beyond measure. With promises of unparalleled efficiency, the grid holds the potential to enslave society into a new era of sustainable jail. Why is Bill Gates meeting with government leaders pushing this agenda.

The Mystery of Ticks and Meat Allergies. Meanwhile, in rural landscapes, a bizarre phenomenon unfolded. Ticks, once considered mere parasites, underwent an astonishing evolution. They began to produce a strange substance, linked to a growing epidemic of meat allergies among humans. Whispers of a hidden agenda circulated. Could this be part of a grand design to steer humanity away from traditional diets, as some claimed? Skepticism clashed with science in a battle of belief systems. Bill gates hates meat yet funds tick research to protect meat? Than, ticks meat allergies arise after WEF shill scientist suggest to do that? What?

Bill Gates and many others are saying Farmers are the climate issue. He owns much of the farm land. He hates cows and defiling them with tumor meat and crisper case 9 meat.. But he is investing on protecting cows from ticks yet know people are allergic to meat from a tick illness. What is going on. Appears there is a starve you out agenda.

Bill Gates is investing behind destroying forests to save the earth? What kind of demonic scam is this? Scientists say, "burying trees can reduce global warming as well." I don't know where they're finding these scientists – God will destroy them that destroy the earth.

I bind Bill Gates and all others with a similar agenda and pray that his evil turns to good and saves many souls. In Jesus name I pray.