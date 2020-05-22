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Big Boy (UP 4014) Locomotive Videos
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25 views • May 22, 2020
Taken in 2019, first during August in Iowa as the locomotive and special train passed through many small towns on the run from Des Moines to Omaha. Later, the train and locomotive ran out to the West Coast, and back through Texas. We captured the pass-by in D'Hanis, Texas in November. This set of videos was constructed with OpenShot.
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