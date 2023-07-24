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And We Know 7.24.2023 Ukraine, Clintons, RFK Jr, Bedminster, WOKE, Trafficking. PRAY!
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55 views • July 24, 2023

LT of And We Know


July 24, 2023


The weekend provided more information for those in the dark in what seems to be happening around this earth. The common denominator appears to be the following: No matter what, a strong military presence will be needed to take down the enemy of us all. While this occurs, we discover more about the evil DEMS, the RINOS, the trafficking and the evil plan to get rid of us all. Stand by.


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Absolute Legend destroys a woke California School Board . https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27857


Fiona Hine from the UK speaking at the launch of the Trust and Freedom initiative at the European Parliament, Brussels. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27842


President Trump: “That was a tainted election. It was a rigged election and it was an absolute shame https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27837


Fox News appears to embrace the far left and possibly Satanic values! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/42507


🔥 RFK Jr. Was Just Given 5 Full Minutes to Unload the Truth About Vaccine Safety Before Congress https://t.me/VigilantFox/9686


NEW: Kat Cammack Asks About Govt Censorship: Wait Till You Hear Robert Kennedy Jr’s Response https://t.me/VigilantFox/9689

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v321oaq-7.24.23-ukraine-clintons-rfk-jr-bedminster-woke-trafficking.-pray.html


Keywords
militaryrussiatraffickingwargenocidedemswokeukraineclintonsrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrrinosprayltand we knowexposing evilbedminster
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