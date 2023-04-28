Quo Vadis





Apr 27, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for April 24, 2023.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, by Divine Will I am addressing you.





Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THE BLESSINGS OF THE DIVINE HAND ARE POURED OUT ON EACH ONE.





THE HUMAN CREATURE MAINTAINS A FLOW OF GOODS FROM THE FATHER'S HOUSE.





All this so that the journey through life is more bearable for them when the road is heavy.





This generation will be transformed spiritually after making serious mistakes about themselves, after refusing the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, welcome modernisms that seriously offend him, act and act against the Will of God and in that way worship Satan, leading to remember the great confusion in the Tower of Babel.





OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST HAS ALLOWED CREATION TO MANIFEST ITSELF TO WASH AWAY SO MUCH SIN THAT EXISTS ON EARTH.





Human creatures refuse to recognize what happens in one place or another, mocking the Divine Mercy towards Their children.





You will see phenomena of nature that they have not lived before; in the midst of great suffering, nature itself tries to make the human creature convert and renounce the Devil.





I defended the Fatherly Throne from the insidies of the Devil I will defend it again with My Celestial Legions and every human creature will see the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Our Queen and Mother, "who will crush the head of the infernal serpent"..





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, initiate great and serious events of all kinds in humanity, leading them to recognize that what happens is not normal, but are signs and signs of these moments in which they live.





I'm not talking about the end of the world, it's still missing.





PROTECT YOUR FAMILIES:





The Devil lashes out especially against the institution of the family.





Don't give the Devil a chance to act out of recklessness and be cautious.





There are so many servants of evil that lead human creatures to enter into confusion, because they give free rein to their tongue and human creatures, without discerning, move away from the Divine Will.





Just like a lament that is covering the Earth, so the pains advance on the Earth.





I call you to pray that human creatures may differ and continue to be united to the Will of the Father.





I call you to pray for the next great earthquake that will shake the Ring of Fire, lashing out towards America.





I call you to pray and repair for your youth.





I call you to pray for the next red moon, a sign of war, of pain among the peoples, of instability among the creatures and of falling economies.





Continue united in fraternity, in the love of Our Queen and Mother.





Walk confident that evil will never triumph over the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Remain sure that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ loves and protects you.





Walk without stopping, without insecurities, "don't give the pearls to the pigs".





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers and Sisters:





Saint Michael the Archangel alerts us to rush to a change of life and to fight to be more of Christ's.





The goal is to save the soul and reach Eternal Life; for this we have Christ the Eternal High Priest who instituted the Priesthood for us, and stays with us in the Holy Eucharist.





Let us fulfill the Law of God as He commands us and let us fulfill as true Catholics being witnesses of the actions of Christ.





Who is like God? No one is like God!





Amen





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JxnJWcNT8g



