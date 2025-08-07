Mayo Clinic, Tuskegee Experiments, No Virus Inc., SUNDAY LAW, Dead Wrestlers, Mass Shootings, Dead Freemasons

SR 2025-08-05 #210

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #210: 05 Aug 2025

Topic list:

* The shocking Luciferian and Jesuit roots of “the Mayo Clinic”.

* The Dakota War of 1862.

* The truth about the “Tuskegee Experiments”.

* Mayo digs up Indian remains to make a show of them, carving them up!

* William Worrall Mayo’s Catholic road to stardom.

* Did Eric FRANCIS Coppolino and “Andy” Kaufman go to a “pedo sex party”???

* Did Eric FRANCIS Coppolino pull a Roger Stone?

* You’ll never guess who runs “the Mayo Clinic” now—IT’S THE JOOOS, JOHNNY!

* Do billionaires retire in Thailand for the “ladyboys”?

* The Vince McMahon Machine kills wrestlers like Eddie Guererro and James “Ultimate Warrior” Hellwig.

* Adventists claiming Sunday is demonic is demonic.

* Tudor Alexander on the Sabbath.

* Johnny answers Denise: Is he a vegetarian?

* The FBI opens a new “base” in New Zealand.

* Slaughtering U.S. tank crews and then “rescuing” them with a FREEMASON.

* When blacks go full demon, DEI Police Chief-ettes defend.

* MANHATTAN SHOOTER! SHELTER IN PLACE!

* Johnny plays ombudsman to himself again.

* Tony Stein’s “Christian” headstone and who provided it.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5