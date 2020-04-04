© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Risk, No Reward (Taking a Risk Spiritually)
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • April 04, 2020
This video takes a fresh look at investing talents, showing how you need to take a risk if you want to achieve anything for God. Reno Nevada casinos have faith in the odds, but it can teach us much about faith in God and how it works.
When hearing from God we may not have absolute clarity, but in the long run we are guaranteed to win. If we keep trying and keep asking God for help, gambling on God always pays off in the end.
So become a risk taker... but take the right kind of risks!
When hearing from God we may not have absolute clarity, but in the long run we are guaranteed to win. If we keep trying and keep asking God for help, gambling on God always pays off in the end.
So become a risk taker... but take the right kind of risks!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.