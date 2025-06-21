OSight S - Enclosed Emitter Rechargeable Red Dot Sight - Minuteman Review

Osight S, from the OLight company, is a compact RMSc footprint, enclosed emitter red dot sight. It features a -proprietary “OAL” aluminum alloy housing that they compare to titanium and 7075 aluminum. The sight comes packaged with iPhone elegance..





The elegantly packaged sight is bundled with a complete screw kit that should get your sight mounted on 99% of every RMSc compatible pistol or mount out there. Very much appreciated If you ever had to track down the screws needed to mount a red dot on the Sig P365XL. If you end up choosing another sight, you just might want to order one of the Osight FN Screw Kits…available separately.





Osight S is a rechargeable red dot. That alone is pretty cool, but the sight’s most notable feature is the magnetic charging cover that when attached immediately shows the charge status of the optic. Remove the charging cover, you get the charge status of the charging cover itself. Charge the cover with the included USB-C cable and then it is then able to charge the sight 3 times. This is a very cool feature, but I’m kind of suspicious about the long term viability of the sight’s internal, non-replacable battery…just my experience with smartphones…batteries faltering after a few years.





And at my age, I worry that I’ll misplace the charging cover…so, I turned it over to my grandson to mount on his KeyStone Overlander.





The Osight S offers three reticle options….the standard single 2MOA dot, a circle, and a dot inside the circle.





The Osight S does offer the illumination auto adjust sensor which works fine when you are in the same light as the target, but when under a shaded cover shooting into bright light I had to boost the reticle a bit to see it well.





My grandson prefers the circle dot reticle, but if I were running the sight on a CCW pistol I’d probably just run the dot sans circle to extend battery life.





I found the sight a bit of a challenge to zero. Osight says that each “click” is one MOA. I’ve twice been sent to sensitivity training so It must be true, I lack sensitivity, since I could not detect a “click”...audible or tactile. There are tiny tics surrounding the elevation and windage adjustment screws. But trying to move the adjustment just a tick or two was challenging for me. Multiple times I overshot windage and elevation adjustments. Something like the Shield Sights MiniDial would be helpful.





I like the low deck height of the OSight, it is only .255” which places the optic window quite low on most pistols and allow many pistol iron sights to “co-witness” in the lower third or quarter of the sight. I was hoping it would be low enough to allow “co-witness” with the Keystone Overlander’s iron sight…not quite, with the circle dot reticle, I do see a rising sun…just barely missing the horizontal stadia. Personally, I’m not a fan of combining “back up irons” with a red dot since they tend to draw the eye away from being target focused…a problem for many shooters accustomed to iron sights trying to adopt red dots.





OSight S is available in black and olive green bodies…I think it makes sense to stick with black since you want that sight body to blur away with your focus locked on the target (with the red dot superimposed on it). Any color is tempting your eye to shift focus to the optic body.





The sight features IPX7 so it can handle immersion in a meter of water. The temperature range for operation is only 32-113 degrees F. Maybe ok for a CCW pistol, but we’ll push well beyond that backpacking the Keystone Overlander in the middle of Wyoming winter weather. We’ll see what happens.





Still, this is a great option. It’s affordable, rechargeable, versatile, and elegant.