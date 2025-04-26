What to know how to get exactly what You want, however, remember there is always a cost? Music by Send Rain I want to talk to you about SIN and the rewards it brings. Listen to these words carefully “With sin you get what you want, but you lose what you had” What they Had; Gen 1:28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moves upon the earth. 29 And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat. What they Lost; Gen 3:6 And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat. 3:7 And the eyes of them both were opened, and they knew that they were naked They Lost Their home and their peace and most of all they lost fellowship with God and they got shame and fear? Adultery - You Get a new sex partner? You lose Your family your self respect, reputation, and Worst of all your fellowship with God Living Your life your own way, yes you do get what you want temporarily, but, it ends in a lake of fire. What You lose is fellowship with God, your mansion, wealth, and eternal life.

