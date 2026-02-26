BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EPISODE 465: ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
62 views • 3 days ago

This week on The HighWire, Del Bigtree tackles the MAHA moment head-on, starting with rising backlash over the Trump Administration’s recent action on glyphosate and concerns about expedited production tied to Roundup.


Del is joined by Vani Hari (Food Babe) to discuss what’s happening right now in food policy and reform—and what it means for families.


Plus, Jefferey Jaxen takes us deeper into the Epstein files, focusing on what’s coming to light around medical/science publishing and influence.


And in a must-see in-studio interview, Del sits down with Dr. Michael Nehls on lithium—asking whether we’ve been missing (or denying) a truly essential element.


Guests: Vani Hari, Dr. Michael Nehls


AIRDATE: February 26, 2026

