Illegal Aliens force children to crawl under razor wire at Eagle Pass.

Bill Melugin reports:NEW: Our team in Eagle Pass witnessed illegal migrant families irresponsibly having their children crawl underneath Texas razor wire as they crossed the river illegally during a thunderstorm. TX DPS troopers later responded and cut the wire for the safety of the children as more arrived
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1703059043424600245?s=20
