Messages from God - Call on Me for your Protection

Tuesday, April 20, 2021:Jesus said: “My people, St. Stephen was brave to his death by stoning, and he stayed true to his faith in Me. In this life you may also face persecution for believing in Me. Refuge to deny Me, and hold fast to your faith in Me no matter how much the evil ones will threaten your lives. Call on Me for your protection, and I will give you My daily Bread at every Mass. I am by your side every day to defend you, so have confidence in My power no matter how many people come against you. You are at a crossroad of your life, and you need to choose between Me or the world. Put your full trust in My laws, and do not concern yourselves to follow man’s laws when they do not follow My Commandments. You will face Me at your judgment, so obey My laws of love, and you will have eternal life with Me in heaven.”johnleary.com--------------Conservative Catholics Prepare ‘Truth Over Fear Summit’ in Response to Pope Francis’ Globalist Conflab-------------Canada’s Bullying Of Christians Is Turning It Into A Tyranny