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THE DUALITY OF REALITY, AND KING SOLOMON - Demonic Legends, Forbidden Stories & How it Relates Today - Ark of the Covenant - Steven D Kelley, TruthCatRadio.com
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99 views • April 17, 2021

TCR#905 STEVEN D KELLEY #250 JAN 14 2021 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanists, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight in the 4D. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com.

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST

Please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it,

or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

The second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- To read the free pdf version of his book or to listen to, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," you may go to this page from TruthCatRadio, at https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/


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legendsark of the covenantking solomonsteven d kelley
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