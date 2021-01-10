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Justice for Ashli Babbitt vs Justice for Jacob Blake (Thug Life)
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92 views • January 10, 2021
Jacob Blake was a thug, gunned down while resisting arrest with a third-degree sexual assault warrant pending against him while reaching for a weapon.
Ashli Babbitt was gunned down, unarmed, while smashing a window and breaking into the capitol building.
The deviation between the two treatments by society where half the country seemingly rioted and burn down cities and businesses, and Kamala Harris and Joe Biden visited Jacob Blake's family, and the way they are treating MAGA protestors who invaded the capitol building is so completely Hypocritical, that it will only divide our country further and send us down the tailspin of complete destruction.
#JacobBlake #ashleybabbitt #justicefdorashli
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Ashli Babbitt was gunned down, unarmed, while smashing a window and breaking into the capitol building.
The deviation between the two treatments by society where half the country seemingly rioted and burn down cities and businesses, and Kamala Harris and Joe Biden visited Jacob Blake's family, and the way they are treating MAGA protestors who invaded the capitol building is so completely Hypocritical, that it will only divide our country further and send us down the tailspin of complete destruction.
#JacobBlake #ashleybabbitt #justicefdorashli
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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