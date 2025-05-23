© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian nuclear sub nails coastal target over 600km away in cruise missile test
Northern Fleet’s Arkhangelsk sub operating missile training exercise in Barents Sea.
Adding:
USAID CUTS IN UKRAINE: US TO DISMISS STAFF FROM JULY 1 — data
Multiple USAID positions will be cut, including:
🤔Senior Advisor for Economic Growth
🤔Health Security Technical Advisor
🤔PR Advisor (contract worth $455,000!)
Termination details:
🟢The purpose is to scrap the contracts in “the interest of the government."
🟢Some employees were hired after Trump’s election victory, adding a political twist.
🟢No names disclosed. But the signal is clear: Washington is scaling down its aid presence in Ukraine.