These people are not allowed on MSM...Now you know why.

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This is for those who still have the ability to listen, take note and consider the implications of your own acquiescence (agreement) But in all of this, do you really want to place yourself & others in danger by ignoring the experts who governments and news outlets have silenced?
“There are three classes of people: those who see; those who see when they are shown; those who do not see.”
-Leonardo da Vinci
Mirrored - Observation Deck