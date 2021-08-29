These people are not allowed on MSM...Now you know why.

This video is not to persuade you to do anything but consider the facts. It does not seek to step on your cognitive dissonance, since if you suffer from that you're already screwed.

This is for those who still have the ability to listen, take note and consider the implications of your own acquiescence (agreement) But in all of this, do you really want to place yourself & others in danger by ignoring the experts who governments and news outlets have silenced?



“There are three classes of people: those who see; those who see when they are shown; those who do not see.”

-Leonardo da Vinci



Mirrored - Observation Deck