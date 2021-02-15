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Who are the True Enemy of Black People?
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72 views • February 15, 2021
MSM would have us believe that blacks are under active assault by whites and racists. While they have been assailed in the past by these groups, they are nowhere close to being the primary threat to blacks worldwide.
Black scholars and researchers have come together to expose the true enemy against the entire black race.
Black scholars and researchers have come together to expose the true enemy against the entire black race.
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