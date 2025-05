International Choir came together to sing powerful WWII patriotic anthem - in Russian!

144 views • 6 days ago

Just listen — it gives you chills

People from China, India, Indonesia, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa united their voices to perform "Sacred War" — a legendary song with a timeless message

International choir came together to sing powerful WWII patriotic anthem — in Russian!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.