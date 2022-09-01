109-Dr. Kelly Kohls-How to Fix Boards of Education-Strengthening Families and Communities Forum

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Dr. Kelly Kohls, founder of the National School Boards Leadership Council, explains her personal story of being a board of education member.
She describes how most board of education members are "Feckless Bobbleheads", only doing the bidding of the school superintendent and other officials.
Board of education members are elected to represent parents, students and the community. Kelly explains why boards of education are failing our students, parents and community.
https://nationalschoolboardleadershipcouncil.com/