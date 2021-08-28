© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ace Ventura White Devil AUDIOBOOK - Chapter 19 - Seeking solace in the Queen City
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 28, 2021
This video is a dramatised audiobook with theatrical performances, full sound design and soundtrack, adapted from the novel 'Ace Ventura - White Devil' by Robert V Gann.
ACE VENTURA - WHITE DEVIL is a dark and humorous psychological thriller continuing the story of Ace in a unique and fresh
way, giving the character depth and a grittier realism. He is older, wiser and just a tiny bit more insane.
Ace's history, his origin and family is revealed as he faces a conundrum to test the detective and the humanity inside him.
Traumatic events in his life have caused him to go even further off the rails. He has taken to utilising his animal rights organisation, ACE (Animal Cruelty Extermination), to protect innocent and endangered animals of the world, at any cost, even if it means dispatching high profile targets within certain animal exploitative industries, and he goes by the name; White Devil.
A young FBI agent, Joshua Jamieson, is tasked with infiltrating ACE to stop the White Devil before he strikes again. However, what Jamieson learns along the way rocks the foundation of the reality he thought he knew.
Can Jamieson stop the White Devil before he kills again, and before he loses his own mind in the process?
DISCLAIMER: This is a non-monetised, non-profit, work of art and fan-fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents in this book are either the product of the author’s imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Please note no copyright infringement is intended, and I do not own nor claim to own any of the original cover/karaoke songs featured in this video. All credit and rights reserved to the respective copyright holders and publishers.
NOT FOR CHILDREN.
CyberneticZ website - https://joshuaytp.wixsite.com/cyberneticz
Pilgrims Bandcamp - https://pilgrimsuk.bandcamp.com
ACE VENTURA - WHITE DEVIL is a dark and humorous psychological thriller continuing the story of Ace in a unique and fresh
way, giving the character depth and a grittier realism. He is older, wiser and just a tiny bit more insane.
Ace's history, his origin and family is revealed as he faces a conundrum to test the detective and the humanity inside him.
Traumatic events in his life have caused him to go even further off the rails. He has taken to utilising his animal rights organisation, ACE (Animal Cruelty Extermination), to protect innocent and endangered animals of the world, at any cost, even if it means dispatching high profile targets within certain animal exploitative industries, and he goes by the name; White Devil.
A young FBI agent, Joshua Jamieson, is tasked with infiltrating ACE to stop the White Devil before he strikes again. However, what Jamieson learns along the way rocks the foundation of the reality he thought he knew.
Can Jamieson stop the White Devil before he kills again, and before he loses his own mind in the process?
DISCLAIMER: This is a non-monetised, non-profit, work of art and fan-fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents in this book are either the product of the author’s imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Please note no copyright infringement is intended, and I do not own nor claim to own any of the original cover/karaoke songs featured in this video. All credit and rights reserved to the respective copyright holders and publishers.
NOT FOR CHILDREN.
CyberneticZ website - https://joshuaytp.wixsite.com/cyberneticz
Pilgrims Bandcamp - https://pilgrimsuk.bandcamp.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.