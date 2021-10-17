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"WITHHELD": The Silencing of Science | Dr Naomi Wolf
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71 views • October 17, 2021
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"WITHHELD": The Silencing of Science
The Interview YouTube Doesn't Want You To See
By: Dr Naomi Wolf / Daily Clout
Original Url: https://rumble.com/vmqygp-withheld-the-silencing-of-science.html
Email from Daily Clout:
Dear DailyClout Community,
In this video, the doctors explain how HARMS from MNRA vaccines now OUTWEIGH the risks of the Covid-19 virus!
Please watch this very important now-banned video.
This interview, with distinguished medical professionals Dr Harvey Risch of Yale University, Dr Howard Tenenbaum of Mt Sinai Toronto, and Dr Paul Elias Alexander, formerly of the HHS, was removed by Youtube yesterday. YouTube gave us our second strike, after having completely deplatformed us, last month. Thanks to your quick support, and media attention, YouTube re-platformed us due to the national media attention scrutinizing that decision. In this compelling video, these distinguished medical professionals discuss the view of one, Dr Risch, who shares that “the pandemic is heading toward its final, very low level, as natural herd immunity is strongly present across the US population.”
Finally, I am personally asking you to please continue to support DailyClout with your memberships and donations. If you care about thought-provoking and newsworthy content being available to you without censorship, please consider donating if you haven't yet, or please consider raising your donations level to a monthly recurring amount, of whatever you can afford.
If we can only double our donations and subscriptions revenue, we can continue to sustain our hosting and the editorial presentation of such material without worrying about the risk of having to close our doors if we face additional censorship from Big Tech platforms. We love and need your continued partnership, at whatever level you can join us, to defend, and secure your first amendment freedoms to read and watch.
Thank you so much for caring about defending our democracy.
Very best
Dr Naomi Wolf
CEO DailyClout.io
Daily Clout website: https://dailyclout.io/
Join Naomi Wolf on Telegram: https://t.me/RealNaomiWolf
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
"WITHHELD": The Silencing of Science
The Interview YouTube Doesn't Want You To See
By: Dr Naomi Wolf / Daily Clout
Original Url: https://rumble.com/vmqygp-withheld-the-silencing-of-science.html
Email from Daily Clout:
Dear DailyClout Community,
In this video, the doctors explain how HARMS from MNRA vaccines now OUTWEIGH the risks of the Covid-19 virus!
Please watch this very important now-banned video.
This interview, with distinguished medical professionals Dr Harvey Risch of Yale University, Dr Howard Tenenbaum of Mt Sinai Toronto, and Dr Paul Elias Alexander, formerly of the HHS, was removed by Youtube yesterday. YouTube gave us our second strike, after having completely deplatformed us, last month. Thanks to your quick support, and media attention, YouTube re-platformed us due to the national media attention scrutinizing that decision. In this compelling video, these distinguished medical professionals discuss the view of one, Dr Risch, who shares that “the pandemic is heading toward its final, very low level, as natural herd immunity is strongly present across the US population.”
Finally, I am personally asking you to please continue to support DailyClout with your memberships and donations. If you care about thought-provoking and newsworthy content being available to you without censorship, please consider donating if you haven't yet, or please consider raising your donations level to a monthly recurring amount, of whatever you can afford.
If we can only double our donations and subscriptions revenue, we can continue to sustain our hosting and the editorial presentation of such material without worrying about the risk of having to close our doors if we face additional censorship from Big Tech platforms. We love and need your continued partnership, at whatever level you can join us, to defend, and secure your first amendment freedoms to read and watch.
Thank you so much for caring about defending our democracy.
Very best
Dr Naomi Wolf
CEO DailyClout.io
Daily Clout website: https://dailyclout.io/
Join Naomi Wolf on Telegram: https://t.me/RealNaomiWolf
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