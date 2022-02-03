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Ron Unz: COVID-19 Was an 'Anti-Economy' Bioweapon by the U.S. Against China
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1287 views • February 03, 2022
Ron Unz provides his analysis on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He discusses the possibility of it being deliberate biowarfare by the United States against China and Iran, given it appeared at the peak of America's global confrontation with China. As a moderately lethal but highly contagious pathogen, it was designed to be an "anti-economy" bioweapon, and the national security state apparatus which carried out the attack likely believed there would be minimal blowback.
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Show Notes
Major Covid/Biowarfare Articles https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles
American Pravda: Anne Frank, Sirhan Sirhan, and AIDS https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-anne-frank-sirhan-sirhan-and-aids
Covid Deaths and Vaxxing Deaths https://www.unz.com/runz/covid-deaths-and-vaxxing-deaths
Covid-19 False Flag? w/Ron Unz, Kevin Barrett, Barry Kissin, Meryl Nass, Thomas Willcuts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mFFcKo-gLY
Websites
The Unz Review https://www.unz.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/UnzReview
About Ron Unz
A theoretical physicist by training, Mr. Unz serves as founder and chairman of UNZ.org, a content-archiving website providing free access to many hundreds of thousands of articles from prominent periodicals of the last hundred and fifty years. He also served as publisher of The American Conservative, a small opinion magazine, from 2006 to 2013 and had previously served as chairman of Wall Street Analytics, Inc., a financial services software company which he founded in New York City in 1987. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge University, and Stanford University, and is a past first-place winner in the Intel/Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He was born in Los Angeles in 1961.
He has long been deeply interested in public policy issues, and his writings on issues of immigration, race, ethnicity, and social policy have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Commentary, The Nation, and numerous other publications.
In 1994, he launched a surprise Republican primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Pete Wilson of California, running on a conservative, pro-immigrant platform against the prevailing political sentiment, and received 34% of the vote. Later that year, he campaigned as a leading opponent of Prop. 187, the anti-immigration initiative, and was a top featured speaker at a 70,000 person pro-immigrant march in Los Angeles, the largest political rally in California history to that date.
In 1997, Mr. Unz began his “English for the Children” initiative campaign to dismantle bilingual education in California. He drafted Prop. 227 and led the campaign to qualify and pass the measure, culminating in a landslide 61% victory in June 1998, effectively eliminating over one-third of America’s bilingual programs. Within less than three years of the new English immersion curriculum, the mean percentile test scores of over a million immigrant students in California rose by an average of 70%. He later organized and led similar initiative campaigns in other states, winning with 63% in the 2000 Arizona vote and a remarkable 68% in the 2002 Massachusetts vote without spending a single dollar on advertising.
After spending most of the 2000s focused on software projects, he has recently become much more active in his public policy writings, most of which have appeared in his own magazine.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
Show Notes
Major Covid/Biowarfare Articles https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles
American Pravda: Anne Frank, Sirhan Sirhan, and AIDS https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-anne-frank-sirhan-sirhan-and-aids
Covid Deaths and Vaxxing Deaths https://www.unz.com/runz/covid-deaths-and-vaxxing-deaths
Covid-19 False Flag? w/Ron Unz, Kevin Barrett, Barry Kissin, Meryl Nass, Thomas Willcuts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mFFcKo-gLY
Websites
The Unz Review https://www.unz.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/UnzReview
About Ron Unz
A theoretical physicist by training, Mr. Unz serves as founder and chairman of UNZ.org, a content-archiving website providing free access to many hundreds of thousands of articles from prominent periodicals of the last hundred and fifty years. He also served as publisher of The American Conservative, a small opinion magazine, from 2006 to 2013 and had previously served as chairman of Wall Street Analytics, Inc., a financial services software company which he founded in New York City in 1987. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge University, and Stanford University, and is a past first-place winner in the Intel/Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He was born in Los Angeles in 1961.
He has long been deeply interested in public policy issues, and his writings on issues of immigration, race, ethnicity, and social policy have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Commentary, The Nation, and numerous other publications.
In 1994, he launched a surprise Republican primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Pete Wilson of California, running on a conservative, pro-immigrant platform against the prevailing political sentiment, and received 34% of the vote. Later that year, he campaigned as a leading opponent of Prop. 187, the anti-immigration initiative, and was a top featured speaker at a 70,000 person pro-immigrant march in Los Angeles, the largest political rally in California history to that date.
In 1997, Mr. Unz began his “English for the Children” initiative campaign to dismantle bilingual education in California. He drafted Prop. 227 and led the campaign to qualify and pass the measure, culminating in a landslide 61% victory in June 1998, effectively eliminating over one-third of America’s bilingual programs. Within less than three years of the new English immersion curriculum, the mean percentile test scores of over a million immigrant students in California rose by an average of 70%. He later organized and led similar initiative campaigns in other states, winning with 63% in the 2000 Arizona vote and a remarkable 68% in the 2002 Massachusetts vote without spending a single dollar on advertising.
After spending most of the 2000s focused on software projects, he has recently become much more active in his public policy writings, most of which have appeared in his own magazine.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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