Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte was paid to spread propaganda and push for war with Russia!Udo Ulfkotte Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Found Dead⁣Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte Journalists paid to spread propaganda manipulate the public ⁣Something incredible was revealed by a brave hero of humanity. Udo Ulfkotte was the editor of one of Europe’s largest newspapers, the Frankfurter Algemeine Zeitung. A few years ago he confessed to the world that journalists worldwide are paid by the CIA, secret societies, governments, billionaires etc. to... always lie, and never tell the truth to the public.This newspaper editor said that journalists are specifically paid to… push for war with Russia!That's where Ulfkotte drew the line. After lying to the public for over 25 years, he could no longer live with his conscience. He publicly confessed his guilt, and exposed the worldwide criminal media cartel, that steers humanity to its doom. Shortly after his confession, Ulfkotte was found dead.You can watch his testimony in our revealing documentaryBUSTED! MEDIA CRIMES EXPOSED.Unbelievable DeceptionWhat Ulfkotte confessed, can easily be observed when we look at how media around the world are lying about Ukraine. Look at the following examples…A picture of an explosion in Gaza years ago, is published as if it just happened in Ukraine...