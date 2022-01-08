Conservative Daily, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai just dunked on Maricopa Audit run by CyberNinjas full stop

One of our concerns as an advocate, we have to get the election fraud case to be presented in front of a court and the problem is that there is too much secrecy. Professor David Clements had access to one of the kinematic access reports from Jovan Hutton Pulitzer and he realized just how difficult it was to make sense of it and this is obviously a problem. How can we possibly expect to win in the court of law when our own guys can’t even makes heads or tails of the so-called report. So a lot of people are upset about why we are finding out about it now months later. This should have happened well before a report was ever released. The fact that you had an attorney who just happened to talk with Joel Oltmann and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. This isn’t about division, this is about truth. Professor David Clements put well over $280,000 into the audit, Joel Oltmann put in over $30,000 into it and Dr. Shiva Ayyaudrai put in millions of dollars worth of his time. There are real substantive issues on election system integrity and when someone sucks the oxygen out of the room and believes hype is more important truth, this is not a good way get to the bottom of what happened to November 3rd, 2020.

The auditors noticed that there were yellow dots on the paper randomly. Serious investors asked over and over again, and they have been asking for the microscopic images on the ballots and to this date they have not given the microscopic images because of some issue with ‘disk drives’. So let me ask you a question, do you believe the fraud occurred in the machine? Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai says the machines are part of a large system process, you have a big block process that is the voting systems. Even with the machines eliminated, you’d still have chain of custody problems, we don’t know how curing is done, we don’t know if the 27 point algorithm is being done. Joe Oltmann believes and he has proof of this is that the system itself, like the thinks in Mesa county, etc. There are small cons and big cons which will take you from seeing the substantive issues. Some of the things that they’ve seen is the deletion of logs is prevalent across different elements, in essence you can make it disappear and make it look like nobody was ever there in the first place. In Maricopa county, a 3rd party also have access to voter registration files.

So here is the bottomline, we need answers from Doug Logan and the cyber Ninjas company which has just recently fired all of their workers to avoid a $50,000 fine a week from a federal judge which ordered them to release all of their findings to the public. Why did Doug Logan and Professor David Clements not provide Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai with the ballot images in a timely manner? What the hell is going on!? ‘