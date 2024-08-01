EPISODE 383: HIDDEN GAMES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Offit Fails To Explain Why Childhood Vaccine Safety Science Hasn’t Been Done; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Illegal Immigration Crisis and the Legacy Media’s Attempts to rewrite History, HHS Director Sets the Table for a Bird Flu ‘Emergency,’ and the controversy over the Olympics Opening Ceremony; Del does a deep dive on the origins of Occult Practices hidden, and in plain sight, at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Guest: Matthew Ehret