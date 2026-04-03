Al Bielek UNIFIED FIELD THEORY SOLVED 1938 - ALBERT EINSTEIN - CLASSIFIED

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Al Bielek, states, (as witnessed by Edward Cameron, himself) that Albert Einstein solved the foundation of physics which is THE UNIFIED FIELDS. WHAT THE FIELDS ARE AND HOW THEY INTERACT. GRAVITY, MAGNETIC, ELECTRIC, and TIME! THE MATH AND PHYSICS DISCOVERY CLASSIFIED TO KEEP THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE SECRET. The math of Hllbert. Levinson, Einstein, Von Neumann, used in Project Rainbow(est1931), also known as: Project Invisibility which included the destroyer escort ship: DE 173 USS Eldridge(2nd experiment with Eldridge Aug12_1943 nicknamed in fame: The Philadelphia Experiment).
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