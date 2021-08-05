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Canadian-Freedom-Fighter Patrick King's Court Victory Ends Mandatory Masking, Shots & Quarantine in Alberta
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160 views • August 05, 2021
See also: Canadian Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms Challenges Statements Made in “Freedom Fighter Court Victory” Video
https://truthcomestolight.com/canadian-justice-centre-for-constitutional-freedoms-challenges-statements-made-in-freedom-fighter-court-victory-video/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stew Peters
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: StewPeters.tv
Original title: https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/canadian-justice-centre-for-constitutional-freedoms-challenges-statements-made-in-freedom-fighter-court-victory-video/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stew Peters
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: StewPeters.tv
Original title: https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
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