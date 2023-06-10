Create New Account
Mel Gibson is about to EXPOSE The Satanic Child Traffickers - Redacted - Clayton Morris - HaloNews - HaloIlluminati
Was Mel Gibson black balled by Hollywood for exposing their satanic ritual abuse and child trafficking? The answer is a resounding YES!

Now, he is making a four part documentary with Operation Underground Railroad about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries, most notably, Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
