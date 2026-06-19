Date: June 19, 2026. Lesson 120-2026. Title: The Paradox of Persecution and Preservation

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Luke 21:16–18, where Jesus delivers one of the most remarkable promises in Scripture. He warns that His followers will face betrayal, hatred, persecution, imprisonment, and even death for His name's sake. Yet in the midst of these sobering realities, Christ declares, “But there shall not an hair of your head perish.” How can believers be delivered to death and yet lose nothing? Today's study explores this profound paradox, revealing the difference between temporal suffering and eternal preservation. Rick and Doc examine Christ's promise of ultimate security, the sovereignty of God over every trial, and the assurance that no persecution, loss, or death can separate the believer from the preserving power of God. Though the body may suffer, the soul remains eternally secure in the hands of Christ.

Lesson 120-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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