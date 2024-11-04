November 5th Is Judgment Day For America-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 4 2024

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are one day away from having a new president, and the choice has never been clearer. If Kamala Harris becomes president, it will be a four year long feast of wickedness at the table of the Devil, no hyperbole or exaggeration. Abortion will be as plentiful as chocolate bars in a vending machine, transgenders will dominate women’s sports, Israel will be abandoned, gas will soar sky-high, every dystopian fever dream of Barack Obama and Big Mike will be realized. Washington DC will formally become the Ministry of Propaganda and Enlightenment. In short, the light of Liberty that America is known for will go out. If Donald Trump becomes president, he will be assassinated. The bullet to his right ear was the warning shot, the next one will hit its mark. I wish I had better news to report today, but I don’t, this is where we are here on Day 1.694 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve. That’s the memo.



