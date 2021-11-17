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GATES GAVI WHO CONTINUE 'OFFENDING'=SCANDALIZING, ENTRAPPING, ENTICING LITTLE ONES!
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10 views • November 17, 2021
GATES GAVI WHO CONTINUE 'OFFENDING'=SCANDALIZING, ENTRAPPING, ENTICING LITTLE ONES!
They have no idea what they are signing on to.
7grains of salt2; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
All the GAVI goodies here; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe7zpKgGM4RNBYK0ryXttLQ
Keep your ttle ones close. The grace and peac…
They have no idea what they are signing on to.
7grains of salt2; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
All the GAVI goodies here; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe7zpKgGM4RNBYK0ryXttLQ
Keep your ttle ones close. The grace and peac…
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