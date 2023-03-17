Glenn: Bank collapses & inflation hint it’s time to PREPARE

Glenn Beck





March 16, 2023





What caused Venezuela to succumb to such destructive poverty? Well its inflation rate of over 900 PERCENT and its GDP decrease of 35 percent likely is to blame. Now, 85 percent of Venezuelans live in poverty. And Glenn is worried America may be heading for the same reality. In this clip, Glenn explains how today’s banking crisis — which began recently with the SVB collapse — inflation, and record-breaking spending by our federal government is sending America down a dark path. But it’s imperative we do NOT panic. Instead, Glenn says, start to prepare your family for what may come…









