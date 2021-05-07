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Got Diabetes? You Won't Like Hearing This…
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11 views • May 07, 2021
What is diabetes and what can you do to reduce or even eliminate your need for insulin injections? Mastering Diabetes is a resource that delves deeply into the subject.
Watch this summary of the book to get you started! But you will probably hate the message ...
Visit their website to get more information on their approach, as well as coaching:
https://www.masteringdiabetes.org/
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
Watch this summary of the book to get you started! But you will probably hate the message ...
Visit their website to get more information on their approach, as well as coaching:
https://www.masteringdiabetes.org/
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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