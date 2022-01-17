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44.アーカイブ ODYSEE5回目ライブは大御所と 質疑応答 気になる諸々 NWO 緊急事態条項 ムーンショット 1月16日230頃
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36 views • January 17, 2022
ライブ参加頂きありがとうございました😊 アーカイブアップアップが遅くなったのはライブ後に他のメンバーが到着で宴会どんちゃん騒ぎが始まったのでPC操作どころではなくなり～💃
場所が変わったこともありでなぜか顔が映らず ま～以前kuzuでも妨害されてライブ中に音が途切れたりと windowsだからkill GのPCだしでまたもや妨害？シランけど～ まあ1５分ごろから声は聴こえるので
その他動画を何本か撮り終えたのでアップするのでお楽しみに🎶😊
場所が変わったこともありでなぜか顔が映らず ま～以前kuzuでも妨害されてライブ中に音が途切れたりと windowsだからkill GのPCだしでまたもや妨害？シランけど～ まあ1５分ごろから声は聴こえるので
その他動画を何本か撮り終えたのでアップするのでお楽しみに🎶😊
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