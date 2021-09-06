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Dr Ryan Cole Shows Vaccine Effects In Autopsies. Don't Believe It? See For Yourself
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138 views • September 06, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic trained Board Certified Pathologist.
He is Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He has expertise in immunology and virology and also has subspecialty expertise in skin pathology.
He has seen over 350,000 patients in his career, and has done over 100,000 Covid tests in the past year.
He is Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He has expertise in immunology and virology and also has subspecialty expertise in skin pathology.
He has seen over 350,000 patients in his career, and has done over 100,000 Covid tests in the past year.
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