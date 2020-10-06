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Agent who took a bullet for Ronald Reagan reacts to the incident
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26 views • October 06, 2020
Former longtime Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy reacts to the 1981 incident which saw then-President Ronald Reagan get shot at, his recollection of that day, and what he thinks of modern presidential security provisions today. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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