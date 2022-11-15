Create New Account
WHAT'S WRONG WITH PLANET EARTH? "WE FIGHT NOT AGAINST FLESH AND BLOOD"
31 views
channel image
conspiracy chic
Published 14 days ago |

history of viral life in the POISON OXYGENLESS EARLY sea to us

PAN SPERMIA IN SCOTLAND----WAS THIS EDEN?

IT WAS 3 000 000 000 YEARS OF STRUGGLE FOR LIFE TO GET HERE

WE DO NOT WISH TO REPEAT THIS TIME.

PAN SPERMIA IN SCOTLAND-IS HIS EDEN?

WE WOULD BROKERAGE, BABY SIT AND FARM THE EARTH

EXCEPT FOR THE WAR BETWEEN BLACK AND WHITE MAGICIANS

BACKED BY GROUPS OF COMMERCIAL  ALIENS WHO ARE FARMING EARTH

AND HAVE BEEN DOING SO FOR 72 MILLION YEARS

YOGA FOR REACHING YOUR HIGHER CENTERS

THE YUGAS AND YOU, TIME IS BREATH   27 762 YEARS

HIGHER FORCES,HIGHER SCHOOLS



Keywords
reptiliansastrotheologygrey alienmeher babanuclear wintercatastrophismouspenskypan spermiarodney collinnpalladian

