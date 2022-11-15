WHAT'S WRONG WITH PLANET EARTH? "WE FIGHT NOT AGAINST FLESH AND BLOOD"

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history of viral life in the POISON OXYGENLESS EARLY sea to us
PAN SPERMIA IN SCOTLAND----WAS THIS EDEN?
IT WAS 3 000 000 000 YEARS OF STRUGGLE FOR LIFE TO GET HERE
WE DO NOT WISH TO REPEAT THIS TIME.
PAN SPERMIA IN SCOTLAND-IS HIS EDEN?
WE WOULD BROKERAGE, BABY SIT AND FARM THE EARTH
EXCEPT FOR THE WAR BETWEEN BLACK AND WHITE MAGICIANS
BACKED BY GROUPS OF COMMERCIAL ALIENS WHO ARE FARMING EARTH
AND HAVE BEEN DOING SO FOR 72 MILLION YEARS
YOGA FOR REACHING YOUR HIGHER CENTERS
THE YUGAS AND YOU, TIME IS BREATH 27 762 YEARS
HIGHER FORCES,HIGHER SCHOOLS