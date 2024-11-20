"The Prodigal Son And His Brother"

This is the story of the Prodigal Son found in the Bible's book of Luke. It describes how a father had two sons that worked his land. One son requests that his father give him his portion of the family estate early. After receiving the inheritance the younger son then tells his family that he is leaving them. The son goes to a distant land and squanders all his money. To survive he works on a pig farm. After realizing his dire situation the son decides to return to his father and beg him to forgive him. The father welcomes him back and calls for a celebration party. This angers the older son who is jealous and refuses to forgive his brother. A story about a father's love, and the sin of self-righteousness.