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Parkinson interviews Muhammad Ali 1971
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41 views • August 02, 2020
Even with the real racism of the era, it may help us to see where our current situation evolved from. Very articulate, I wish we could bring him back in this condition and interview him today. Honestly, I can't help thinking of him as a patriot in spirit. I can see why he was loved. A champion without hate. The doctors probably did him in more than his fight opponents. He was so cool when the audience caught him on arrogance. Anyway, look at the whole man, not just his ideological differences.
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