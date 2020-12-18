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FULL SHOW: Supreme Court Justices Fear Democrat Riots If They Rule On 2020 Election
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71 views • December 18, 2020
More election chaos is emerging as both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will have electors voting to certify their election victory leading to what will be a major political standoff in January. As the COVID vaccines are being rolled out, so is the propaganda. It is being aimed heavily at two groups of people. Owen Shroyer explains who and why. Kevin Jenkins from the Global Health Alliance joins the show today to discuss the attack on our humanity and our freedoms being waged against us by all who are pushing the vaccine. Another leftist organizer turns out to be a serial sex abuser of minors. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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