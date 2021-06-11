"SHUT UP SHUT UP" MSM FAKE NEWS DEEP STATE HATE SPEECH

Just emerging from the rubble of corporate MSM propaganda is this wonderful version of the hit song 'Shut Up, Shut Up' original by (BlackEyedPeas) Specifically altered to expose and humiliate the mainstream fake news and the satanic cabal attempting to brainwash and control humanity by virtually any means possible. A powerful music-video which packs a punch by rudely awakening the listener to the level of deception being force fed upon the citizens of planet earth.

PLEASE NOTE: if you're afraid of powerful hard hitting music with an edge of Heavy-Thrash-METAL or are a snowflake or suffer from any snowflake mentalities do not watch!!

It may-be advisable that you watch & listen to something a bit more subtle like Elton John's "Candle in the Wind" and if you are and decide to watch anyway then please don't complain about your inability to appreciate this awesome heavy-metal music-video.

Music-Video proudly produced and performed By "Failure Of Fear"

Please (like, share, subscribe & ENJOY!)

(((Heavy Metal Mayhem)))