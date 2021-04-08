© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spacebusters: Virology Debunks Corona - Most Important Film to Date [08.04.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • April 08, 2021
Note: I have been following Spacebusters for a little over a year now and have to say that I think they are really reliable 'Fact Checkers' and I appreciate that People with these abilities and insight comes forward and tell what is going on. Incidentally, Spacebuster's was also indirectly complicit in deleting my
old YT channel from 2002 when I started sharing their videos there at the time. Thank you :)
But watch it yourself and do your own research (which I've done it last year) and male your own opinion.
"I cannot Teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them Think"
- Socrates, (born c. 470 bce, Athens [Greece] — died 399 bce, Athens),
--
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.
Trailer: Our Most Important Film to Date [0:25 min]
1,477 views • Apr 8, 2021
https://youtu.be/f-4py-uf2JQ
https://principia-scientific.com/uks-govt-office-for-science-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/health-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://www.mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)
Jeff Green: https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
Spacebusters
9429 subscribers
BitchuteC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
OdyseeC: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
UGEtubeC: https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/
old YT channel from 2002 when I started sharing their videos there at the time. Thank you :)
But watch it yourself and do your own research (which I've done it last year) and male your own opinion.
"I cannot Teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them Think"
- Socrates, (born c. 470 bce, Athens [Greece] — died 399 bce, Athens),
--
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.
Trailer: Our Most Important Film to Date [0:25 min]
1,477 views • Apr 8, 2021
https://youtu.be/f-4py-uf2JQ
https://principia-scientific.com/uks-govt-office-for-science-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/health-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://www.mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)
Jeff Green: https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
Spacebusters
9429 subscribers
BitchuteC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
OdyseeC: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
UGEtubeC: https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.