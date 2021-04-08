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Spacebusters: Virology Debunks Corona - Most Important Film to Date [08.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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54 views • April 08, 2021
Note: I have been following Spacebusters for a little over a year now and have to say that I think they are really reliable 'Fact Checkers' and I appreciate that People with these abilities and insight comes forward and tell what is going on. Incidentally, Spacebuster's was also indirectly complicit in deleting my
old YT channel from 2002 when I started sharing their videos there at the time. Thank you :)
But watch it yourself and do your own research (which I've done it last year) and male your own opinion.
"I cannot Teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them Think"
- Socrates, (born c. 470 bce, Athens [Greece] — died 399 bce, Athens),
--
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.

Trailer: Our Most Important Film to Date [0:25 min]
1,477 views • Apr 8, 2021
https://youtu.be/f-4py-uf2JQ

https://principia-scientific.com/uks-govt-office-for-science-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/health-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf

https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

https://www.mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)

Jeff Green: https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/

Spacebusters
9429 subscribers
BitchuteC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
OdyseeC: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
UGEtubeC: https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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