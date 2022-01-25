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Grossly Unethical Politicians
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20 views • January 25, 2022
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." - God (Hosea 4:6)
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https://christopherenoch.org
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