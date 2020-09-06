This Will Sicken You .. ! SHARE EVERYWHERE .. !!

Peekay Censored Again 2Marina JefferyYOU ARE ABOUT TO WITNESS A CRIME AND ITS OUR DUTY TO REPORT CRIMES TO THE THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES SO CHARGES CAN BE LAID, THE CRIMES CAN BE INVESTIGATED AND THE OFFENDERS PROSECUTED...PLEASE READ THIS POST IN FULL AND COMMENT BELOW IF YOUR WANTING TO HELP MAKE A POSITIVE AND POWERFUL IMPACT.Food for thought...given that civilians can and should report crimes that they’ve witnessed it would be great for a few of us (or a few thousand 🤗) to send a letter to Chief of Police and IBAC (the body that investigate police misconduct and corruption) to report the crimes your about to witness.Notice how the police officer who snatched the phone phone out of one of the victims hands before violating her rights, looks around (possibly to see if there are witnesses before committing the crime) but fails to look straight ahead and misses the camera being pointed straight at him?Since when is filming police misconduct to protects ones rights and to use as evidence a crime? Could this become new legislation that the powers that wanna be pass if we don’t call them on it now?Surely with all the facial recognition software they can identify the criminals 🤔 including the others who stood by as accomplices to the crime while it was being committed and did nothing to stop it. Or will their masks get in the way 🤣To make a massive impact all we need is a good draft letter to circulate virally with all concerned citizens around Australia 🇦🇺 including the email addresses of the relevant authorities and a link to the evidence (video below) 👇👇👇 If we can get it on a lawyers letterhead that would be a great bonus!WHO IS WILLING TO ACTION TO EMAIL IT TO THE RELEVANT BODIES??? DROP A COMMENT BELOW AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEOLink to my Patreon Account.Patrons have direct access to private messaging. NO PRESSURE!!WATCH EVERY VIDEO I HAVE EVER MADEMany of my videos can be seen here:PLEASE SUB TO YOUTUBE CHANNELS"PEEKAY CENSORED""PEEKAY CENSORED AGAIN 3"Shared from and subscribe to:Peekay Censored Again 2