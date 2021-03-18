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CONCLUSIVE PROOF BIDEN IS FAKE
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726 views • March 18, 2021
It's all fake folks!!!
Watch what happens when he walks up to the reporters - his layer goes in front of the microphone layer, this is a CLASSIC "layers" screw up that proves he's just being generated in AI.
There are no press appearances at all.
Watch what happens when he walks up to the reporters - his layer goes in front of the microphone layer, this is a CLASSIC "layers" screw up that proves he's just being generated in AI.
There are no press appearances at all.
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